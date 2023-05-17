Advocates and protestors at Nebraska Capitol react to advancement of LB 574

LINCOLN, Neb (KMTV) — Hundreds of hours worth of filibusters and dozens of hours worth of debate have been focused on LB574.

The bill was arguably the most controversial and high-profile bill this session, but a late amendment adding a 12-week abortion ban put it in a league of its own among controversial legislation.

Dueling protests took over the rotunda of the capitol while LB 574 and its amendment were being debated.

Supporters of the bill began their demonstration with a prayer circle but it was quickly drowned out by a crowd of doctors, advocates and transgender Nebraskans rallying to oppose the bill.

For many opponents, the bill's passing would mean leaving Nebraska.

“Every single youth family that I take care of, and there is not that many of them, all have a plan to flee the state. Three of my adult trans patients who aren’t covered by this legislation have already left Nebraska,” said Alex Doworak, a family physician.

The vote on the amendment was delayed several times by arguments over procedure and whether the amendment was considered “germane”, or the same subject as the original bill.

It was eventually ruled by Lt. Governor Joe Kelly to be germane, setting off another motion to overrule his ruling, that effort would ultimately be unsuccessful.

“I have been a member of this proud body going on about nine years now as a senior member here. I have never seen a session like this I’ve never seen a day like today. I think today will be a very dark chapter in Nebraska history,” said Senator Danielle Conrad.

With procedural debates out of the way the vote to amend the abortion ban into 574 would pass cloture with the minimum 33 votes that it needed.

The reaction from opponents to the vote was visceral.

LB574 is not law yet however and it will still need to pass one more vote. Right now it's looking likely that it will pass its final round, but opponents say they aren’t giving up the fight for trans Nebraskans.

“Take care of yourself, live to fight another day because we will be back. This is not over and we are here for you. You are wanted, loved, valued and cared for by us and a lot of our allies in Nebraska,” said Abbi Swatwsorth, Executive Director for OutNebraska.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.