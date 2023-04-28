Advocates call on Sen. Riepe to reconsider abortion vote but experts say that is unlikely

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — There aren’t normally too many surprise votes in the legislature and this year, especially, it seems that votes are decided before debate even begins on a bill.

But a last-minute change of heart in Thursday’s debate on abortion derailed a bill that many thought would surely pass.

“Pro-Life Nebraskans were heartbroken and caught totally off guard,” said Sandy Danek, executive director for Nebraska Right to Life.

Danek said Sen. Merv Riepe’s vote wasn’t just a slap in the face for Nebraskans opposed to abortion, it also betrayed the trust her organization had given Riepe during his election campaign.

“Nebraska Right to Life took Sen. Riepe at his word, that he was pro-life and would vote to protect life. We feel the responsibility for calling him out on that,” said Danek.

The reaction to LB 626’s failure was swift from proponents and opponents alike.

Planned Parenthood of North Central States applauded the move, saying in a statement: “It means abortion will remain safe and legal in our state, providing people with the bodily autonomy they deserve. We have made it clear—no bans. Not now, not ever. And not in our state.”

Riepe’s vote, though, came as a shock to those advocating for more restrictions on abortions.

The Nebraska GOP released a statement following Thursday’s vote calling on him to reconsider his motion for cloture. That sentiment was echoed by Gov. Jim Pillen, but some policy experts say that reconsideration isn’t likely.

“It is very unlikely. The motion to reconsider has never been applied to the motion to invoke cloture. If you look at the major parliamentary authorities like Roberts Rules of Order, Masons’ Manual of Legislative Procedure, it all says that a motion to reconsider would be out of order in this case,” said Nathan Leach, a hobbyist policy expert on the rules and procedures of the Nebraska Legislature.

The timing of the motion also means reconsideration is unlikely.

Riepe would only have one legislative day, or by the end of the day Tuesday, to file his reconsideration motion.

With a redo on LB 626 being unlikely, pro-life advocates must wait until the next session to introduce another bill and advocates like Danek say that is exactly what they will do.

“We have been doing this for more than 50 years we aren’t going away. We had more pro-life Nebraskans engaged in the process, record numbers. We will continue this fight like we have for more than 50 years,” said Danek

