Advocates for legalized abortion in Nebraska share personal stories

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Tuesday, Nebraskans who've experienced abortions shared their stories advocating against abortion restrictions proposed in the Legislature.

One woman who spoke said she was married and 20 weeks pregnant when she started experiencing health problems. At the hospital, doctors told her the fetus was not viable and an overgrowth of cells were creating cysts pushing on vital organs. Her organs were shutting down and the pregnancy couldn't continue.

“The hospital pressured my husband to take me elsewhere because they had a religious affiliation that banned abortions, except for the life of the mother, and it was very much like the near-total abortion ban that we're currently considering in the Unicameral,” said Lynne Zeleski.

There's a public hearing Wednesday at the Capitol at 1:30 p.m. on a bill that would restrict almost all abortions in Nebraska.

