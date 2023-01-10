Another effort for a paid family and medical leave program in Nebraska kicks off

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — One of more than 200 bills introduced in the Nebraska Legislature so far would create a paid family and medical leave program.

Legislative Bill 57, introduced by State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, would have employers pay into a program that would be drawn from to offer workers a portion of their salary to go on leave to welcome a child into their family, go on sick leave, or take care of a sick family member.

"I think that it's an essential thing to support our workforce (and) support working families," she said.

She sees it as a recruiting and retention tool for Nebraska talent. Eleven states, all considered by most to be Democrat-heavy, mandate paid family and medical leave. She says it's always been important to give new parents the ability to take off work. But with COVID-19 and RSV still around, she also highlighted the medical benefits in the plan.

It's a lot like the federal Family and Medical Leave Act, but it's paid. If passed, it would be funded by employers.

It's the mandate and cost that turn off conservative state senators and business organizations.

The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce said they're still reviewing legislation and wouldn't provide comment on the bill Monday. President Bryan Slone told 3 News Now in late 2021: “Employers need to have the leeway to work with employees and new hires to construct benefits packages that work for their sector, region, economic conditions, and employee base.”

The Woman's Fund of Omaha sees it differently.

"It would create an advantage for smaller businesses that may not be able to offer something of advantage that larger companies can do," said Jo Giles, executive director of the Woman's Fund. The bill would set up an insurance-style fund.

"We want to keep young Nebraskans in our state. We also want to recruit individuals to our state," she said. "This is an issue that is about workforce recruitment and retention.

