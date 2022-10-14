Bacon and Vargas square off in congressional debate: Talk abortion, economy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The two men vying for Nebraska's 2nd District U.S. House seat met in a debate right at noon in Omaha on Thursday.

On a day when core inflation hit a record high, Congressman Don Bacon — a Republican seeking his fourth term — said voters are going to be zoned in on the economy and blamed higher costs on Democrats.

“Gotta stop the reckless spending and we need to have an energy policy that says America will be energy independent — that we will not import a drop of oil in Venezuela or the Middle East,” said Bacon.

Democrat Tony Vargas emphasized his work as a state senator, making state budgets that have consistently remained steady since he’s been in office.

“I have focused on saving, making sure we’re controlling costs, having balanced budgets and, because of that, we’ve actually been able to provide historic tax relief which I voted for and it passed,” said Vargas.

The two men bickered over taxes, student loans and China, but some poignant moments came while debating abortion.

It was a point where it was clear the differences between the two candidates. Bacon compared Vargas’s abortion position to the one of North Korea and China.

“Kim Jung Un, President Xi and Tony Vargas share the same abortion policy. I would take us into the middle, a 15-week period because that’s where most Americans are at.”

Vargas then responded.

“I think you just saw this is why people don’t like politics because of things like that,” said Vargas.

Afterward, Bacon defended the comment.

“Well, their policies on abortion are the same. That’s why I’m trying to make the case,” said Bacon.

While Bacon now supports a 15-week abortion ban, Vargas attacked Bacon for a 2021 vote that would ban all abortions.

“You support one of the most aggressive bans in Congress right now. That would punish women and that would do everything they can to criminalize doctors and that bill allows for no exceptions whatsoever,” said Vargas.

Following the debate, Bacon defended the 2021 constitutional amendment vote on abortion, saying it gave leeway for states to allow exceptions.

Vargas said he does not support abortion until birth, but did not specify exactly where he would allow restrictions.

