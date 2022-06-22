WASHINGTON (CNN) — Republican U.S. Representative Don Bacon, whose district includes large parts of Omaha and Sarpy County, told a CNN reporter that watching the January 6 committee hearings has convinced him to support someone other than President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential primaries.

Trump has yet to announce a run or a formal exploratory committee, but he regularly hints at the possibility of another run.

"I prefer, when it comes to the primary I will not be supporting him. I'll be looking for better candidates. I want to win in our district. We lost our district by 8 points at the presidential level and I ended up winning mine by 5, roughly. So I think we should be looking for somebody that can win in the suburban areas," said Bacon.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.