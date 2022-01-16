Watch
Bidens pack carrots, apples into boxes during food bank stop

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Patrick Semansky/AP
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pack produce while volunteering at hunger relief organization Philabundance, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Joe Biden, Jill Biden
Posted at 2:53 PM, Jan 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-16 15:53:04-05

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden and First lady Jill Biden packed carrots and apples into food boxes for the hungry and chatted with volunteers Sunday at a food bank as part of a day of service for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The couple traveled about a half-hour from their Wilmington, Delaware, residence to Philabundance, a hunger relief organization in Philadelphia which serves about 140,000 people a week in Pennsylvania and the southern New Jersey region.

Before heading to the warehouse floor where conveyor belts carried cardboard boxes full of donated food, Biden said the child tax credit needed to be renewed.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
