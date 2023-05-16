Big day in Nebraska Legislature as abortion and gender-affirming are up for final reading

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Abortion and gender-affirming care are taking center stage at the legislature on Tuesday.

LB 574, the controversial bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender children is up for its final reading.

Progressive senators have fought the bill every step of the way with a session-long filibuster and tonight they find out if their efforts will be successful.

As debate began in the chamber dueling protests formed outside as opponents and supporters squared off in the rotunda. A rally began as a prayer circle for supporters of LB 574 but it was quickly disbursed by opponents chanting support for transgender Nebraskans.

Inside the chamber, senators spent much of the early debate arguing the procedure of the legislature and whether a senator can amend a motion of another senator.

Lt. Governor Joe Kelly said it was not allowed, starting a mini-rules debate on whether to overrule the chair and allow the amendment.

“We will not be drawn into the passions, the prejudices, the partisanship, that cripples our sister states in our nation. Let's not do it now," said Sen. Danielle

Conrad

Opponents to LB574 have taken over the rotunda. Debate continues on the bill and a vote is expected in around an hour @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/DQTdZzK4pt — Alex Whitney (@AlexWhitneyTV) May 16, 2023

We would have already made it through the debate on LB574 if not for a disagreement on the rules, senators are still discussing whether to overrule the chair on a proposed amendment to a motion. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/tCiNQ32Wwk — Alex Whitney (@AlexWhitneyTV) May 16, 2023

Dueling protests have started outside the legislative chamber as debate on LB574, a bill that would ban gender affirming care for minors along with an amendment banning abortion at 12 weeks happens inside. @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/u6Ik6HM0PX — Alex Whitney (@AlexWhitneyTV) May 16, 2023

