Big day in Nebraska Legislature as abortion and gender-affirming are up for final reading

Abortion and gender-affirming care are taking center stage at the legislature on Tuesday. LB 574, the controversial bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender children is up for its final reading. Progressive senators have fought the bill every step of the way with a session-long filibuster and tonight they find out if their efforts will be successful.
Posted at 6:09 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 19:09:44-04

As debate began in the chamber dueling protests formed outside as opponents and supporters squared off in the rotunda. A rally began as a prayer circle for supporters of LB 574 but it was quickly disbursed by opponents chanting support for transgender Nebraskans.

Inside the chamber, senators spent much of the early debate arguing the procedure of the legislature and whether a senator can amend a motion of another senator.

Lt. Governor Joe Kelly said it was not allowed, starting a mini-rules debate on whether to overrule the chair and allow the amendment.

