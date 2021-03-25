Menu

Bill aimed at troubled Nebraska ethanol plant advances

Wade Lux
Mead residents claim health issues arose when ethanol plant opened in Mead.
Posted at 2:54 PM, Mar 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-25 15:54:58-04

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers have given initial approval to a bill that would bar ethanol plants from using chemically treated seed corn to make their product in response to a small-town facility that’s facing heavy criticism and a lawsuit for repeated environmental violations.

The measure that lawmakers advanced 43-0 is aimed at the AltEn Ethanol plant in Mead, a town of 567 people about 35 miles west of Omaha. The plant is the only one in Nebraska that uses pesticide-covered seed corn that’s considered unsuitable for other uses, such as animal feed. For years, residents of Mead have complained about a stench coming from the plant and complained about bloody noses, headaches and trouble breathing.

READ MORE: Nebraska regulators sue AltEn plant near Mead, citing pollution | "Greed and poison": Mead residents talk on ethanol plant shut down by regulators | Frozen pipe causes wastewater leak at Mead ethanol plant

