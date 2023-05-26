Bill expanding mental health services in Nebraska signed into law

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen signed a bill into law on Thursday that aimed at expanding mental health services.

The legislation allows for the creation of certified community behavioral health clinics around the state to coordinate care.

They will provide services to anyone looking for mental health or substance use care whether or not they can pay.

It also requires quality reporting, more evidence-based practices as well as expanded partnerships with law enforcement, the justice system and schools.

The CEO of DHHS Dannette Smith says it's particularly impactful for rural areas.

"The signing of LB 276 will make meaningful impact on the estimated one in five Nebraskans with a mental illness, in counties considered to have mental health deserts," said Smith.

Pillen says in states with similar clinics, there's been a reduction in law enforcement involvement, emergency room use and admissions to inpatient care.

