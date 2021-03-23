Bill relaxing Iowa gun laws heads to governor's desk

DES MOINES, Ia. (KMTV) - A bill that relaxes restrictions on gun permits and background checks is now in the hands of Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds.

The Iowa Senate passed the bill 31-to-17 on Monday.

If signed, it would eliminate the requirement to get a state permit before buying a gun.

It would also get rid of required federal background checks for person-to-person gun sales.

A federal background check would still be required by licensed dealers.

