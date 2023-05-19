BREAKING: 'Let Them Grow Act' heading to Gov. Pillen's desk, restricts trans healthcare and abortion

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The "Let Them Grow Act" otherwise known as LB 574 passed the Nebraska Legislature on Friday by a 33-15 vote.

The bill restricts gender-affirming care to anyone under the age of 19 and also implements a 12-week abortion ban in the state.

Governor Pillen released a statement in reaction to the passage of the bill:

"All children deserve a chance to grow and live happy, fruitful lives. This includes pre-born boys and girls, and it includes children struggling with their gender identity. These kids deserve the opportunity to grow and explore who they are and want to be, and they can do so without making irreversible decisions that should be made when they are fully grown."

OutNebraska issued a statement about the passage of the bill:

“They have thrown away the session for nothing,” said OutNebraska Community Organizer Aryn Huck. “Parents are writing to us asking what to do next, worried they may have to uproot their entire lives because of this bill.”

“Nebraska should be for everyone,” said Abbi Swatsworth, executive director of OutNebraska. “While today's outcome is deeply disappointing, it is certainly not the end of our commitment to advocate and support transgender Nebraskans.”

This is a developing story.

See the debate below:

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.