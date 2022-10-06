BREAKING: Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse reportedly resigning to take university president job

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse is expected to announce that he's resigning from the U.S. Senate to take a job with the University of Florida.

The university announced on Thursday that he is the "sole finalist" for a job as the university's president.

Sasse's current term is set to expire after the 2024 election.

Sasse addressed the news in a tweet saying: “Melissa and I have been pursued by wonderful institutions the past two years, but we've resisted being named a finalist. This time is different because the University of Florida is very different. I think Florida is the most interesting university in America right now."

He is set to visit the campus on Monday to visit with students and faculty, according to the UF release.

“UF is the most important institution in the nation’s most economically dynamic state. Washington's partnership isn't going to solve these workforce challenges - new institutions and entrepreneurial communities are going to have to spearhead this work," Sasse said.

Sasse's statement, however, does not announce a resignation plan. Politico and KFAB conservative talk host Ian Swanson first reported Sasse's plan to resign.

The governor of Nebraska would appoint a replacement after a U.S. Senate seat is vacated.

According to the Nebraska Examiner's Aaron Sanderford, Sasse had at times alluded to his wife's health as reasons he might not run in his next election. His wife, Melissa, in 2007 suffered a brain aneurysm, according to the Examiner.

This is a developing story.

