BREAKING: Trump, Herbster postpone Nebraska rally appearance until Sunday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday afternoon, the Save America campaign announced that former President Donald Trump will not appear at the rally scheduled for Friday night in Greenwood.

Severe weather — including winds up to 60 mph, damaging hail and the potential for isolated tornadoes — was listed as the reason for the postponement.

Candidate for governor Charles Herbster was scheduled as the original guest speaker, with additional speakers including former Counsel to the President Kellyanne Conway and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Crowds have been lined up and waiting since early Friday morning for a chance to see the 45th President of the United States and the other faces of notable right-wing figures. The rally was being held at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, which is located between Lincoln and Omaha just off of the interstate.

President Trump postponed his appearance at tonight's @CWHerbster rally. He says he will visit Nebraska on Sunday. #Nebraska #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/ZivZb0rCF5 — KMTV 3 News Now (@3NewsNowOmaha) April 29, 2022

