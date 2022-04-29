Watch
NewsPolitical

Actions

BREAKING: Trump, Herbster postpone Nebraska rally appearance until Sunday

Donald Trump
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Brynn Anderson/AP
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of Senate candidates Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Donald Trump
Posted at 3:23 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 16:23:22-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Friday afternoon, the Save America campaign announced that former President Donald Trump will not appear at the rally scheduled for Friday night in Greenwood.

Severe weather — including winds up to 60 mph, damaging hail and the potential for isolated tornadoes — was listed as the reason for the postponement.

Candidate for governor Charles Herbster was scheduled as the original guest speaker, with additional speakers including former Counsel to the President Kellyanne Conway and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Crowds have been lined up and waiting since early Friday morning for a chance to see the 45th President of the United States and the other faces of notable right-wing figures. The rally was being held at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, which is located between Lincoln and Omaha just off of the interstate.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018