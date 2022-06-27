OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For the first time since 1951 Nebraskans will be headed to the ballot box for a special election. This is also the first in the nation since Roe V Wade was overturned and federal gun legislation was signed into law.

Two candidates, Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks and Republican Mike Flood will be squaring off Tuesday to see who will take over the old incumbent Jeff Fortenberry’s seat.

You typically will not see much excitement for a mid-summer election but both candidates are expecting a big turnout in light of recent developments regarding abortion and gun control

“It is very strange and we do not know whether Democrats are gonna be out or Republicans are gonna be out or what is gonna happen,” said Democrat candidate Patty Pansing Brooks.

Voters will have plenty of issues to think about.

The two candidates have very different views on those controversial subjects and how to handle them.

Flood has campaigned on his anti-abortion values and support of the second amendment and believes the best way to tackle the problem in Washington is to clean house.

“I will vote to fire Nancy Pelosi. She will vote to give Nancy Pelosi more power. I believe my common-sense conservative values have helped build this state but she thinks our values are backwards. I think the government is the problem she thinks it's the best solutions,” said Republican candidate Mike Flood.

Pansing Brooks has vocally supported abortion rights and stricter gun regulations but the former Republican says she would support a more bi-partisan approach if she heads to Congress.

“My goal is to get into Congress and find 50 people of goodwill who want to rise up and stop being obstructionist. Who want to say we are done with the grenade launching, finger-pointing and mudslinging and we are going to work for Nebraskans and Americans,” said Pansing Brooks.

Regardless of who wins the special election, both candidates will appear on the ballot again in November making it a long campaign season for both.

“I feel like it keeps the energy level up, it's been a lot there is no question, but it's been fun,” said Pansing Brooks.

But whether it's June 28th or November 8th both say they will be working hard to garner votes.

“I am not taking anything for granted and I am working as hard as I can to get the vote out and leaving no rock unturned,” said Flood.

Polls will open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain open until 8 p.m.

Voters in Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Lancaster, Madison, Platte, Seward and Stanton counties as well parts of Polk and Sarpy county are eligible to vote in the CD 1 special election.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.