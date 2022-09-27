Candidates for Douglas County Sheriff faced off in a forum on Monday night

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Candidates for Douglas County Sheriff faced off in a forum at a local church on Monday night.

Greg Gonzalez, a Democrat and Omaha Deputy Police Chief as well as Sergeant Aaron Hanson who is a Republican with the Omaha Police Department answered questions at Pleasant Green Baptist Church.

Both shared why they think they'd be the best person for the job.

“I think that understanding both the policy level and also how those decisions impact the street level of people's homes. That's really my greatest strength,” said Hanson.

“I'm a best practices guy. I'm not a guy that likes to follow popular demand or what I think is right. I want to follow what's scientifically proven,” said Gonzalez.

During the forum, the candidates also discussed recruiting and diversity within the department.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.