Charles Herbster announces run for Nebraska governor

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — Republican Charles Herbster announced his candidacy for Nebraska governor on Monday.

Gov. Pete Ricketts is unable to run for re-election in 2022 due to term limits, creating a wide-open field of replacements.

Herbster, a Falls City native, chaired former President Donald Trump's campaign agricultural committee. He is the chief executive officer of several businesses, including Carico Farms and Herbster Angus Farms Inc.

Herbster’s running mate will be Theresa Thibodeau, the former head of the Douglas County GOP and sister of Omaha City Council member Aimee Melton.

Herbster plans to begin a tour throughout Nebraska on Tuesday in Falls City to meet with supporters. Stops in Grand Island, Hastings, Chadron, and Scottsbluff will follow.

Jim Pillen, another Republican, has already announced his plans to run for Nebraska governor in 2022.

No Democrats have entered the race yet.

3 News Now will have more on Herbster's announcement in our 10 p.m. broadcast.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.