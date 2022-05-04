Watch
Chief Todd Schmaderer, former Rep. Bereuter endorse Brett Lindstrom for governor

brett lindstrom
Nebraska Unicameral Information Office
State Sen. Brett Lindstrom (District 18) speaks in the Nebraska State Capitol
brett lindstrom
Posted at 5:41 PM, May 04, 2022
OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer waded into Nebraska’s governor’s race Wednesday, joining Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert in endorsing State Sen. Brett Lindstrom of Omaha.

Schmaderer said in a statement that Lindstrom’s “well-reasoned approach to problem-solving and his steadfast support of law enforcement will serve him well as the leader of this state.”

Lindstrom said he was honored to have Schmaderer’s support and described the Omaha Police Department under Schmaderer as a model for police departments nationally. 

He cited declines during Schmaderer’s tenure in violent crime, homicide rates and in the number of citizen complaints filed.

“During difficult times, Omaha has been lucky to have Todd’s steady leadership,” Lindstrom said.  

Also on Wednesday, Lindstrom’s campaign announced he had received the backing of former U.S. Rep. Doug Bereuter, R-Neb.

Bereuter, who also served in the Nebraska Legislature, represented much of eastern Nebraska in Congress from 1979-2004. He said in a statement that he appreciated Lindstrom’s understanding of state issues.

“Rather than focusing on the political hot button issues, he stands out for his experience in actually working with his colleagues and knowledgeably addressing the real issues that are important in the governance and economic development of Nebraska,” Bereuter said.

