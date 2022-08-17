City of Kansas City, Missouri, files lawsuit against MO over KCPD budget increase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city of Kansas City, Missouri, is suing Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, the state of Missouri and the members of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners regarding a bill that increased the amount of funding the city must allocate to the KCPD.

The Missouri legislature passed a law in May, which required the city to increase the percent of its budget dedicated to KCPD from 20% to 25%.

In the lawsuit, KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas said that historically, the city must fund the Board of Police Commissioners in any amount chosen by the board itself, capped at one-fifth of the city's general revenue.

In May 2021, Mayor Lucas introduced two ordinances that were approved by City Council . The ordinances placed any funds allotted for the board's use that exceeded that statutory maximum into a community services, prevention and intervention fund, which aimed to "enhance police-community relations." KCPD was able to request money from the fund, which would be granted if the city manager and board approved. The legislation allocated over $42 million from the KCPD budget.

Later that month, the police board sued Lucas and the city over the legislation, saying it was an attempt to “hinder and obstruct the Board’s management and control of the police department’s budget, in violation of state law.”

Missouri lawmakers then approved SB 678 in May 2022 , which increased the portion of the city's budget that must be used on the police department each year from one-fifth, to one-fourth, signed by Gov. Mike Parson in June 2022.

Missouri Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, who sponsored the bill, previously told KSHB 41 News that the bill was a direct response to Lucas and the City Council's actions.

“The radical legislation provides no pay guarantees for our officers, will not hire a single police officer, and ignores the will and importance of Kansas City taxpayers, instead attempting to politicize policing in Kansas City at a time we sorely need bipartisan solutions to violent crime," Lucas said in a statement.

The Committee on Legislative Research, Oversight Division, found the bill is set to increase KCPD funding from the city by at least $64 million each year, the lawsuit from Mayor Lucas states. The Mayor also claims that if the bill is enforced, the city will either have to receive increased revenues, or will have to raise taxes to maintain "consistent quality" in its services.

As a result, the lawsuit claims that the bill violates the Hancock Amendment , an amendment passed in 1980 that prevents the state from requiring local spending without funding the costs.

The lawsuit alleges that the legislature "has unquestionably ignored the best interests of the City’s taxpayers who, having already been deprived of control over their own police force, will now also bear the burden of the State’s unfunded mandate."

“We will take all steps necessary to oppose the statewide tax increase amendment applying only to Kansas Citians and to stand up for the rights of our taxpayers, and we will continue to work locally with our police department to build a safer Kansas City,” Lucas said.

Mark Tolbert, president of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners sent KSHB 41 a statement.

"The Board has just been made aware of the Mayor’s lawsuit, which appears to be another attempt to reduce funding for police in Kansas City. Funding of the Kansas City Police Department is an important issue that should be left to the voters in November," Tolbert said. "This lawsuit, however, does nothing to make our City safer and ignores the critical need for leaders to come to the table and solve problems. Regardless, the Board and the Police Department remain focused on working with City leadership to make our City a safe place to live."

AG Eric Schmitt's office responded to the lawsuit, saying that law enforcement and public safety is a priority for the attorney general.

“With his latest attempt to defund the police, Mayor Lucas has yet again put politics over public safety. The Attorney General’s Office will continue to support the brave men and women of law enforcement, and we will vigorously defend the laws of the state of Missouri in this case. Missourians deserve to feel safe in their communities, and we will continue to fight to ensure that they are,” Schmitt's press secretary, Chris Nuelle, said in a statement.

Lucas claims his actions show he has supported the police department, citing a $13 million request from Missouri's American Rescue Plan Fund for hazard pay and lifesaving equipment for KCPD officers, as well as his vote to support pay increases for officers.

“I will always stand with our rank and file officers, 911 dispatchers, and police department staff, which is why City Council and I have voted to support pay increases for all KCPD staff and pushed for years for hiring of more patrol officers in our community," Lucas said.

Sen. Luetkemeyer released a statement on Twitter saying he is confident Schmitt and the police board will "do everything" to defend the law he sponsored.

