Civic Nebraska searching for volunteer election observers for primary, general elections

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Lincoln-based nonprofit Civic Nebraska is looking for volunteers to serve as nonpartisan election observers for the upcoming primary and general elections.

Election observers act in a passive role at polling places, monitoring how elections are conducted and taking note of any irregular treatment of voters.

Civic Nebraska uses this information to create a post-election report, which is shared with election officials and the public to identify what went well and what needs improvement.

“This is a really good way for people to give back to the community and if you’re able to volunteer your time on election day. People can do shifts, partial days. You can even do it for just an hour if you just want to go to one polling place. Or you can do it all day. We have a lot of people who do it as soon as the polls open," said John Cartier, Director of Voting Rights with Civic Nebraska.

Volunteers have to be at least 18 and attend one virtual or in-person training session before election day.

To volunteer, visit their website.

