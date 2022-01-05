Congressman Don Bacon files for re-election Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — U.S. Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE-02), filed for re-election on Wednesday in the Secretary of State's office.

Bacon, a Republican, has been a congressman in Nebraska's Second Congressional District since 2016. He currently serves on two committees within the House of Representatives, the House Armed Services Committee and the House Agricultural Committee.

The announcement by Bacon's campaign prompted a response by Nebraska State Sen. Tony Vargas (D-07).

“Don Bacon has proven that he's out of touch with hardworking Nebraskans by opposing measures that would cut taxes for Nebraska families, lower the cost of prescription drugs, and make critical investments in law enforcement, first responders, and teachers," said Vargas in a statement issued by his campaign.

"Nebraskans deserve a leader who will always put them first, who will work to get rising costs under control, and continue to grow our economy. That’s why I’m running for Congress."

Challenger Vargas' past work involves legislation for public education and access to healthcare.

Prior to Bacon's terms in Congress, he served as the military adviser to Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (R-NE-01) from 2014 to 2016. Bacon was a decorated military figure, earning numerous service awards including the Air Force Distinguished Service Medal and two Bronze Stars, and served at Offutt Air Force Base.

The congressman's military service is related to his re-election platform that aims to garner funding for Offutt AFB and strengthen the U.S. military forces against foreign pressures, among other goals.

"We need to continue to strengthen our military as China and Russia continue to press their strong-armed tactics and force their ways on the rest of the world," quoted Bacon in a press release from his campaign. "As leaders of the free world, we need to stand firm against them and support our allies."

Bacon most recently worked on the FY22 National Defense Authorization Act which was signed into law on Dec. 28, 2021.

