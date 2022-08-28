Conservative media figures gather for Freedom Fest in Sarpy County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A number of conservative media personalities made their way to Sarpy County Saturday afternoon, to perform at a festival focused on supporting conservative candidates for office.

This afternoon Freedom Fest kicked off at the Sarpy County Fairgrounds. Organizers say the event has seen significant growth in the last year.

This year featured a number of controversial figures like January 6th organizer Ali Alexander and Omaha native and January 6th participant Brandon Straka.

The event was also supposed to feature a panel hosted of GOP gubernatorial candidates but the two runner-ups, Charles Herbster and Brett Lindstrom, both had a last-minute change of schedules.

"We ended up having people reach out to us and ask us to be apart of the freedom festival. We brought a few more things into the fold this year, more notable national speakers. We were excited to have Bryson Gray back here and all the hits he has on iTunes and Alex Stein who has been taking the country by storm,” said Patrick Peterson.

This year was the second year of Freedom Fest. Organizers say they hope to continue it as an annual event.

