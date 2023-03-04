Constitutional carry bill advances past first round of debate in Nebraska Legislature

LINCOLN, Neb (KMTV) — With decades of military service and multiple deployments under his belt, Sen. Tom Brewer knows how to put up a fight.

For years one issue has been at the top of his priority list and, despite facing numerous setbacks, it's a fight he has never backed down from.

“You can open carry, that’s the law of the land. You put on your coat, and now you become a criminal. Or you drive through a town where the rules are different. We are just trying to clean up the laws and make it so you can protect yourself, your family, and your business,” said Brewer during the debate for LB 77.

The arguments against constitutional carry haven’t changed much over the many years it's been debated in the legislature.

Opponents, which include liberal senators and the heads of the state’s two largest police departments, argue that adding more guns to any situation makes it more dangerous.

“There is no disputing the fact that gun violence recently surpassed car deaths as the leading cause of death for American children,” said Sen. Jayne Raybould, an opponent of LB 77.

There are some changes in the latest bill that are winning over opponents.

Amendment (AM) 640, which was passed during Friday’s debate, increases the penalties for those who carry and cannot legally possess a firearm and those who fail to notify an officer that they are armed.

The change was enough to move the state’s two largest police unions from opponents to neutral.

One part of the bill that law enforcement is still largely opposed to is it removes a city's ability to set its own gun regulations but supporters argue that provision is what’s necessary to ensure all Nebraskans can exercise their Second Amendment rights.

“In LB 77 it would take away some things that the Omaha police use to target and disproportionately arrest black men and women. The chief argues oh our community won’t be safe, but will it be less safe because black people can’t be targeted or disproportionately arrested?,” said Sen. Terrell Mckinney.

After three days of heated debate, the vote to advance LB 77 to enrollment and review passed on a margin of 36 yeas to 12 nays.

Last year this same vote was 35 yeas to 9 nays, that bill would eventually end in a filibuster but a more conservative body this year means a successful filibuster is much less likely.

The bill isn’t law yet but even opponents are complimenting Brewer for his fighting spirit.

“I want to say thank you, Senator Brewer, it is so good to see you in your fit and fighting form. And there is the irrefutable fact that you are tough as nails,” said Raybould.

