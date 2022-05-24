Watch
Courts stymie abortion bans in Iowa, other GOP-led states

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE: Marissa Messinger, of Lake View, Iowa, center, holds a sign during a rally to protest recent abortion bans, May 21, 2019, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. With a devoutly anti-abortion Republican governor and large GOP legislative majorities, Iowa would seem poised to easily ban abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Posted at 10:44 AM, May 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-24 11:44:56-04

DES MOINES, Iowa (Associated Press) — An Iowa Supreme Court decision is holding back the state's solidly Republican Legislature and governor from banning abortion if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Iowa is among GOP-controlled states that would be expected to ban abortion, except for state high court decisions recognizing the right under the state constitutions. The issue is most immediate in Iowa, where a court now dominated by Republican appointees is expected to decide in the coming weeks whether to uphold the ruling, decided just four years ago.

The Iowa case highlights the inevitable confrontation between new abortion bans being prepared in anticipation of Roe’s reversal and state constitutions.

