D.C. Dispatch: Iowa Republicans blast Biden for inflation

Iowa’s D.C. delegation was home this week, as both the House and Senate were adjourned. Rep. Cindy Axne appeared alongside President Joe Biden at an event in Menlo, Iowa, and several Republican members attended the Iowa Prayer Breakfast with Gov. Kim Reynolds.

Great to see Senator @joniernst, Governor @KimReynoldsIA, and so many friends at the Iowa Prayer Breakfast this morning. Such inspiring and powerful messages from the speakers reminding us about the importance of faith and the power of prayer. pic.twitter.com/OCGnp4jYKM — Ashley Hinson (@hinsonashley) April 14, 2022

But though the delegation was away from D.C., they had plenty to say about political goings-on. Republicans lambasted Biden over a new inflation report and his plans to end a Trump-era immigration policy; Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks addressed sexual assault prevention initiatives; and Axne joined a bill to tax oil companies amid high gas prices.

Republicans criticize high inflation rate

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported this week that the price of consumer goods was up 8.5% over last year. It’s the highest inflation since the early 1980s.

Republican members of Iowa’s D.C. delegation lambasted Biden and the Democrats, arguing additional federal spending contributed to the high inflation.

“While Americans continue to pay higher prices at the pump and in the store, the Biden Administration insists on spending away Iowans’ tax dollars, which only increases inflation,” Miller-Meeks said. “This is irresponsible and unacceptable and we cannot continue down this path.”

White House needs to focus on kitchen table issues Iowans can’t afford the extra 13.7% it’s costing them to fill their fridge w meat, poultry, eggs & fish or the extra 48% to fuel their

engines Past time 2 cut our federal spending & save the nation’s pocketbook — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) April 12, 2022

In a Tuesday visit to Iowa, Biden pointed to the war between Russia and Ukraine as a disruption to trade and contributor to the U.S. inflation rate.

“Seventy percent of the increase in prices in March came from (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s price hike in gasoline,” Biden said.

Iowa’s delegation, including Republicans, were broadly supportive of Biden’s decision to allow sales of 15% ethanol blend (E15) fuels through the summer in response to high gas prices.

Read more: Biofuels ‘have a role to play’ in easing gas prices, Biden says

Grassley leads Republicans in calling for Title 42 hearing

Grassley and fellow Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee requested a hearing this week to consider the consequences of lifting Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy that allows the U.S. to turn away some asylum-seekers due to pandemic concerns.

In a letter, the Republican senators asked for more information about immigration enforcement after Title 42 ends next month.

Biden Admin extends airplane mask mandate due to concerns about Covid. But it’s terminating Title 42 at the S border bc threat of Covid supposedly doesn’t justify it anymore. Completely hypocritical If Americans are still bound by Covid policies shouldn’t our border be too??? — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) April 13, 2022

Ernst is not on the Judiciary Committee, but she also signed onto a Republican letter expressing “grave concerns” about the lifting of Title 42.

“We understand DHS is actively preparing to respond to the increased illegal and irregular migration, but more details of the plans are needed,” that letter reads.

Ernst, Miller-Meeks address sexual violence

Ernst and Miller-Meeks sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, asking him to immediately implement new definitions of sexual assault from the newly reauthorized Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

“Every survivor counts and needs to be counted because we won’t end this epidemic of abuse if we aren’t properly identifying and measuring it,” Ernst said. “As part of the VAWA reauthorization, we directed the U.S. Attorney General to resolve these differences once and for all.”

Miller-Meeks also cosponsored a bill with Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Virginia, to improve access to care for military survivors of sexual assault.

ICYMI: Ernst, Miller meet with sexual assault survivor advocates on Violence Against Women Act reauthorization

Axne to support windfall tax on oil companies

Axne announced Thursday she would support a bill to create a one-year federal tax on the excess profits of oil producers in 2022. The money would go toward monthly tax credits for consumers.

“It’s time to hold these companies accountable and make sure this money makes it back to the American people rather than funneling it straight to Wall Street,” Axne said in a statement.

