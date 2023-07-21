Debate gets heated as two sides clash at Nebraska school choice press conference

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A group called Keeps Kids First is defending Legislative Bill 753, which became law this spring.

When it goes into effect, the bill will allow publicly funded tax credits to pay for private school scholarships.

But opponents, organized by a group called Support Our Schools, are gathering signatures to give Nebraskans a chance to repeal the law next year. If they get enough signatures, they could put it on hold until a vote.

On a new website, SOSlies.com, they posted a video which they say shows a petitioner lying, and other things they take issue with.

Support Our Schools was there to respond to the accusation of a petitioner lying. Tim Royers, of the Millard Education Association, agreed what the petitioner said was "unacceptable" and said the campaign terminated that petitioner.

But things got interesting when Clarice Jackson, who spoke at the press conference and is a longtime supporter of efforts like LB 753, crashed Royer's joint interview with KMTV, the Nebraska Examiner and another television station.

By the end of their more than six-minute exchange, other media had joined. Watch the interview below.

Full interview over school choice

Support Our Schools said Keep Kids First advocates are harassing petitioners and potential signers at signing events. A Keep Our Kids First spokesperson said they are intentionally sending Keep Kids First supporters to signing events to give their side, but they don't condone harassment.

The Support Our Schools campaign is not yet sharing how many signatures they believe have been gathered so far.

The Support Our Schools campaign said in an official statement response that the "attacks" on them are a diversion from the issues of the campaign. They contend the "scheme" fails to comply with federal law, allows public funds to go to schools that discriminate, and diverts funds from public schools.

