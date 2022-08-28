Democratic House Majority Leader visits Omaha to discuss economic recovery

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Democratic House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer was in town, speaking with community leaders on economic recovery in parts of the city.

Hoyer was invited by Senator Tony Vargas to participate in a roundtable discussion Saturday afternoon.

The discussion comes as hundreds of millions of dollars in ARPA funds have been directed to both North and South Omaha.

Hoyer spoke of the importance of local community leaders and the impact they can bring to communities in need.

"We don't do the work, it's people in the local communities that do the work that make real what we say and the paper we pass and the president signs and it was so good to people from people who are on the front line of making sure people can succeed in our society,” said Hoyer.

Both neighborhoods are set to receive a total of $400 million in ARPA funds.

