Democratic Party's strategy to win in Nebraska: 'Maybe it's time to focus on something different'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — With the primaries over, the Nebraska Democratic Party is hard at work going door-to-door, talking directly with voters. There are three congressional seats up for grabs and a race for governor underway.

So, how what strategies are Democrats using to work towards a win?

"We are traveling to counties all over Nebraska, continue to do that. Our goal is to contact every county at least three times," said Democratic candidate for Nebraska governor Carol Blood.

"We're gonna focus on trying to turn people out: mMaking sure they know they have a fighter in Lincoln, fighting for them. Trying to make sure we're helping working families," said Democratic candidate for Congress NE-2 Tony Vargas.

Patty Pansing Brooks and Tony Vargas won the Democratic nominations for Congressional Districts 1 and 2. Pansing Brooks is determined to be the first woman to win the First Congressional District and is focused on protecting Roe v. Wade.

She and Republican candidate Mike Flood will face off in a special election in June to determine who will replace Jeff Fortenberry. She's determined to bring "everybody into the fold."

The last time the district voted a Democrat into office was in 1964, meaning a whole generation has only known Republicans in the Governor's mansion. But Blood is determined.

"From high property taxes to prison overcrowding to tax dollars being wasted with private contractors and a long list of other things, maybe it's time to focus on something different. Maybe it's time to offer new blood," said Blood.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb says the party is also running a "vote by mail program" encouraging voters to turn in their applications so county election officials can mail their ballots.

