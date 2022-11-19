Democrats block filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska, no guarantee they can stop Republican bills

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It appears that Nebraska Democrats will hold the line on a filibuster-proof majority, getting just enough victories during the general election to ensure they have the chance to filibuster conservative bills.

After provisional ballots were counted Democrats will hold 17 seats, Republicans and conservative independents hold the other 32 seats. The Unicameral rules require 33 votes to overcome a filibuster.

This leaves them with no votes to lose on major bills.

This could mean Democrats have the ability to block school finance reform, tax cuts and pro-second amendment legislation.

“Democrats and moderate Republicans can stand together to instead govern effectively for the people rather than do the bidding of Ricketts and Herbster,” said Chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, Jane Kleeb.

They also have the chance to defeat bills that restrict abortion and expand private school choice in the state, but that could be stickier.

State Senator Mike McDonnell of Omaha, a Democrat, voted 'yes' on a complete abortion trigger ban last spring. His vote would give Republicans enough votes to end debate and ultimately vote on the bill if all Republicans stick together.

State Senator Megan Hunt has posted on Twitter in recent days that the dynamics to block an abortion ban are more difficult in a new Unicameral.

“We don’t have the votes to block an abortion ban or many other things. This is misleading,” said Hunt.

And efforts to reform school choice have gotten close in recent years, with Senators McDonnell, Terrell McKinney Justin Wayne, voting on previous versions of the bill.

Democrats were able to secure 17 senators on Friday after Douglas and Lancaster County released new results, counting provisional ballots. Democrats John Fredrickson of Omaha and George Dungan of Lincoln secured their victories, barring a recount that flip the results.

