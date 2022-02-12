Don Bacon pushes back on RNC censure of Cheney and Kinzinger: 'Violent protest is never legitimate”

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Republican Congressman Don Bacon rebuked his own party's national committee today for a censure vote it took last week.

The Republican National Committee voted to censure two Republicans who sit on the January 6 investigatory commission and declared events that happened that day as "legitimate political discourse."

Bacon said the move was unwise, adding that both congress members, Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger largely vote for conservative policies.

He also took issue with calling the attack on the capitol "legitimate political discourse."

"The statement surely suggested that what happened on January 6 was legitimate political discourse when it was not. Violence, violent protest is never legitimate,” said Bacon.

Bacon also said this kind of move is exactly what Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants. He also said Republicans should, instead, stick to issues like inflation ahead of this year's midterms.

