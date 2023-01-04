Watch Now
NewsPolitical

Actions

Don Bacon speaks out against republicans halting the appointment of McCarthy

Congressman Don Bacon was vocal on the matter of McCarthy's appointment. In particular on the republicans that opposed him, who some call the freedom caucus.
Posted at 10:43 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 23:43:09-05

WASHINGTON (KMTV) — Congressman Don Bacon, who represents Nebraska's 1st District was vocal on the matter of McCarthy's appointment. In particular on the republicans that opposed him, who some call the freedom caucus.

"These folks refuse to be part of the team. And by doing so, they hurt the entire Republican Party. They hurt Congress. They hurt us in two years from now. And they bear responsibility. They were given everything they wanted and they couldn't say yes," said Bacon.

The lack of a majority vote for McCarthy means the swearing of new house members is now delayed.

The house must elect a new speaker before members can take the oath of office.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018