Douglas Co. Commissioner Mike Boyle diagnosed with cancer

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Longtime Douglas County Commissioner Mike Boyle has been diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer, his oldest daughter Maureen announced Wednesday night.

Maureen Boyle said her dad's cancer was found on a chest x-ray a few weeks ago. He had a biopsy at UNMC on Wednesday.

Maureen Boyle, who is also a Douglas County Commissioner, said her dad's treatment will likely involve chemotherapy and radiation. The treatment is expected to start within the next two weeks.

Despite the diagnosis, Maureen Boyle said her dad still feels great.

"Has not had any symptoms, still his usual upbeat self," Maureen wrote in an e-mail to the media. "There have been huge advances in lung cancer treatment over the past few years. And Dad is one of those guys who seems to have nine lives. [He] had a major heart attack at 40, quit smoking then, and has been entertaining us ever since!"

Mike Boyle represents District 1 and was re-elected in 2020. He has been on the Douglas County Board of Commissioners since 1997.

He previously served as Omaha's mayor.

