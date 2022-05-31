Early voting starts in Nebraska’s 1st District special election

OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Nebraska voters can start casting in-person early ballots Tuesday May 31 for the June 28 special election, which will determine who will finish the final six months of former Rep. Jeff Fortenberry’s term, following his resignation in March.

Voters in all of Butler, Cass, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Lancaster, Madison, Platte, Seward and Stanton Counties, along with voters in parts of Polk and Sarpy Counties, make up Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District.

Those running to replace Fortenberry are State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, a Republican and former speaker of the Legislature, and State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, a Democrat.

County election officials will start mailing out already-requested early voting ballots Tuesday, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office. June 17 is the last day to request a ballot by mail for the special election. Get the form to request a ballot here.

