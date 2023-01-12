Economic development plan for North and South Omaha could have 'long-lasting' impact

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Parts of North and South Omaha could look much different in the years to come.

State lawmakers set aside more than $300 million of federal money in the last session for economic recovery in those areas. The money came from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), which are funds set aside for economic recovery following the pandemic.

A committee has narrowed down hundreds of suggestions made by residents, businesses and nonprofits.

“The biggest things for us was looking at projects and things that would have long-lasting economic impact or innovative or thinking outside the box,” said State Sen. Terrell McKinney. “And that really made sense and that also those that fit under the guidelines of ARPA.”

Lawmakers in this session can still have input into what's proposed and where the money would go.

