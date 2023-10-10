Effort to repeal Nebraska Opportunity Scholarship Act heading to 2024 ballot

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "Support Our Schools Nebraska" has gotten enough signatures to put LB 753 on the ballot for voters to decide on a possible repeal.

3 News Now verified with the secretary of state's office which says the next step will be for the state attorney general's office to create the language for the 2024 ballot measure.

LB 753 was passed by state lawmakers this session. It allows people to donate to private school scholarship funds and receive a tax credit.

"Support Our Schools Nebraska" needed at least 5% of voters from 38 counties and a little over 61,000 signatures for the petition to become a referendum.

The secretary of state's office certified almost 92,000 signatures.

3 News Now reached out to the governor's office for comment, but so far, have not heard back.

