'Every single state is a border state:' Iowa and Nebraska governors visit U.S.-Mexico border

Governors Kim Reynolds and Jim Pillen visited the US-Mexico border in Texas on Monday. Both governors met with soldiers and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, for a security briefing.

Sixty Nebraska National Guard members, and more than 100 Iowa National Guard members, are currently deployed to the border. Some were in the background as Reynolds highlighted her view on border security.

"An open border is not the answer. Because we're getting all kinds of criminals, illegal uh, you know, people that we don't want,” said the governor. “Human traffickers, the drug cartel are infiltrating, they're setting up in rural Iowa. I'm 1,000 miles away from where we stand right now, and you heard the statistics, every single state is a border state.”

Guard members are expected back in early September.

