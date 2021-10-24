EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

Watch
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks during the Family Leadership Summit in this July 16, 2021, file photo in Des Moines, Iowa. Ethics officials are questioning whether Noem had a conflict of interest by meeting with her daughter and top state officials last year in the governor's office while her daughter was pursuing a real estate certification. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, file)
Posted at 10:13 AM, Oct 24, 2021
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions of whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.

The Legislature's Government Operations and Audit Committee will hear from four people involved in an episode that has led to scrutiny of the Republican governor.

Noem says she was trying to “cut the red tape" to solve a shortage of licensed appraisers. However, an ethics expert says the circumstances of a meeting Noem held last year suggest she was really helping her daughter get a license.

