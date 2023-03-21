First day of debate on Let Them Grow Act in Lincoln; bill would block gender-affirming care for those under 19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Tuesday was the first day of debate on the floor of the Unicameral for LB 574, otherwise known as the Let Them Grow Act.

Sen. Kathleen Kauth addressed the chamber about the bill she introduced that aims to block gender-affirming care for Nebraskans under age 19.

"This bill has caused a lot of conversation and some tension on both sides," she said. "I’d like everyone to remember we’re talking about protecting kids."

Other senators, both in support of and opposed to the bill, were quick to respond.

"I can’t, in my heart, say that I know that every medical professional knows that a 15- or 16-year-old child is going to make a decision that affects their entire life," Sen. Lou Linehan said. "I just don’t think they’re mature enough to do it."

"Kids know who they are," Sen. Megan Hunt said. "They’re not in pain, they’re normal."

"It’s bad for Nebraska," said Sen. John Frederickson. "It’s bad for Nebraskans and it’s also bad for us in this body."

As they debated, just outside the chambers, LGBTQIA+ Nebraskans opposed to the bill also shared their views.

"I’m not here to make a political statement," Juliet Rosenthal, an opponent of LB 574, said. "I’m just trying to live my life and they’re trying to make it as hard as possible."

After three hours of discussion, the legislative session adjourned at about noon.

Debate is set to resume Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

