First round of debate begins on Nebraska Heartbeat Act; future of abortion at stake

LB 626 has advanced to second round of debate after a 33 - 16 vote.

"All of us in public service, as public servants for Nebraska, the most important time and privilege for me as your governor, that we get this across the finish line and today is the start,” said Governor Jim Pillen at a rally supporting LB 626.

The bill that could decide the future of abortion, LB 626, drew competing crowds of opponents and supporters to the Capitol on Wednesday.

It would ban abortion at the point in a pregnancy when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks.

Both crowds offered dueling talking points that indicate there might not be much middle ground to find between supporters and opponents.

“There is new data that is coming out in this area, which is, abortion bans and bills like this are making it harder for us as a state, to keep and attract people that want to stay in Nebraska,” said Sen. Tony Vargas during Wednesday's floor debate.

“This is also not true, in fact, there is a quiet, not silent company of physicians, like myself, who seek out states like Nebraska to practice where freedom to practice within the rights of conscience is valued,” said Dr. Elena Kraus, MD, Maternal Fetal Medicine.

While the debate wasn’t as heated as some seen on the floor this year Senators on both sides had no qualms about accusing the other of making dishonest arguments.

Some of those arguments focused on the quality of care mothers would receive if 626 should pass.

“If that were true, you would meet up robustly together fighting for maternal health, fighting for pregnancy outcomes, fighting for reproductive justice, fighting for childcare, fighting for mental healthcare, and you don’t,” said Sen. Danielle Conrad, an opponent of LB 626

Other arguments focused on the criminality of the bill, which opponents say puts mothers and doctors at risk of jail time.

“There are no criminal charges that must be filed, there is not anything related to that in this bill or in our statutes and misleading women who have been victims of some of the most horrific things that can happen to a person is wrong,” said Sen. Julie Slama, a supporter of LB 626.

The future of LB 626 will likely come down to its ability to overcome a filibuster with a cloture vote.

Right now the margins on a potential vote are slim and it would only take a couple of votes to swing on either side to kill or advance the bill.

Whether any Senators will step up and change their vote though still remains to be seen.

“If you are one of the, I don’t know, maybe one person who is in here that is undecided. Don’t be fooled by the downplaying and minimizing of what this bill will do,” said Sen. John Cavanaugh.

