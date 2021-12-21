Watch
Former Gov. Branstad to head Iowa-based US-China business advisory firm

Terry Branstad
Posted at 11:55 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 12:55:45-05

DES MOINES, Iowa (via AP) — Terry Branstad, Iowa’s former governor and the former U.S. ambassador to China, has formed a company to consult with business leaders and investors on how to conduct business between the U.S. and China.

Branstad will form the Branstad Churchill Group with Steve Churchill, his chief of staff in China when he was ambassador.

Branstad said in a statement posted on the firm’s website that the company will offer planning, government and regulatory analysis, political insight, data security and privacy analysis, market entry strategy and other services to clients.

Branstad was appointed ambassador by former President Donald Trump and left the position last year, returning to Iowa.

