Former Gov. Branstad to head Iowa-based US-China business advisory firm

DES MOINES, Iowa (via AP) — Terry Branstad, Iowa’s former governor and the former U.S. ambassador to China, has formed a company to consult with business leaders and investors on how to conduct business between the U.S. and China.

Branstad will form the Branstad Churchill Group with Steve Churchill, his chief of staff in China when he was ambassador.

Branstad said in a statement posted on the firm’s website that the company will offer planning, government and regulatory analysis, political insight, data security and privacy analysis, market entry strategy and other services to clients.

Branstad was appointed ambassador by former President Donald Trump and left the position last year, returning to Iowa.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.