Panel settles on 2 sets of congressional, legislative maps

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers who are redrawing the state’s political boundaries settled on two sets of congressional and legislative maps on Thursday and braced for a wave of criticism that’s expected next week when they present the proposals to the public. Members of the Redistricting Committee endorsed both sets as a compromise between Republican lawmakers who favor one and Democrats who prefer the other. Eventually, committee members will have to vote on a single plan to submit to the full Legislature. Sen. Justin Wayne, the leading Democrat on the committee, says lawmakers have no choice but to find a compromise because lawmakers are constitutionally required to redraw the maps every decade.