Former Gov. Orr criticizes UNL for race theory statement

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Former Gov. Kay Orr has criticized a statement released by six University of Nebraska faculty and staff members that takes issue with a resolution to bar the teaching of critical race theory from university curriculum.

The resolution was introduced by University of Nebraska Regent and Republican gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen.

ALSO SEE: What is critical race theory? Iowa and Nebraska experts explain

It drew objections from the faculty and staff members, collectively known as the Journey for Anti-Racism and Racial Equality.

The group contended that the resolution stifles academic discussion and debate while purporting to do the opposite.

Orr leveled her remarks at University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green, who did not sign the faculty and staff statement but has spoken out against Pillen’s resolution.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.