Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to speak in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will be in Council Bluffs on Thursday.

Pompeo will make an appearance at Barley's Bar and Grill for a "positive conversation on the conservative path forward," according to the Pottawattamie County GOP.

Tickets for the event, which runs from 4-6 p.m., are available at the door or on Eventbrite. Prices begin at $15 and go up to $250.

All proceeds benefit the Pottawattamie County GOP.

Pompeo served as Secretary of State under President Donald Trump from 2018-2021. He also spent time as the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

