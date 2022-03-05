Former U.S. Rep. David Young announces bid for Iowa House

Former U.S. Rep. David Young is angling for a new House seat, he announced Monday: One in the Iowa House of Representatives.

Young, a Republican, served as Iowa’s 3rd District congressman for two terms, beginning in 2015. Rep. Cindy Axne defeated Young in 2018, turning the seat blue. Young was unable to reclaim the seat in 2020, trailing Axne by just over 6,000 votes.

Now, Young has launched a campaign for the new Iowa House District 28, which is an open seat after last fall’s redistricting process. The district includes parts of West Des Moines, Booneville, Van Meter and Adel.

“Serving Iowans at any level of government is an honor and a service which I take seriously with great humility and responsibility,” Young said in a Monday news release.

In his announcement, Young highlighted his priorities, if elected: maintaining a balanced budget, strengthening schools and the economy, protecting freedom and supporting law enforcement.

“Iowans know the value of government accountability, empowering people, common sense solutions, and plain old hard work,” Young said. “I will bring those qualities and more to the table and I look forward to being a strong advocate and delivering positive results for the people of southeast Dallas County in the Iowa House of Representatives.”

Young isn’t the only well-known contender for the new district: Former television news anchor and reporter Sonya Heitshusen announced her candidacy in January, promising to “turn the page on bitter, divisive politics and usher in a new era of civility, courage, and common sense.” Heitshusen, a Democrat, currently works for the Iowa State Auditor’s office.

