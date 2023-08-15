Four of six people cited during Nebraska Capitol protests face charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Four of six people who were jailed during protests at the Nebraska Capitol on May 19 over a bill combining a stricter abortion ban with new restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors face criminal charges in Lancaster County.

A monitor in the Nebraska State Capitol Rotunda presents the floor of the Legislature including this speech by State Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha on May 19. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

Benjamin Buras, 40, and Sara B. Crawford, 34, both of Lincoln, are scheduled to be in court Thursday.

Mar Lee, 25, of Lincoln, and Danna Seevers, 56, of Seward, were accepted into pretrial diversion programs.

The commotion during the debate, which also included chanting and shouting, prompted Speaker John Arch to clear out the Legislature’s balconies.

Prosecutors filed no charges against Lucia Salinas, 24, of Omaha and Maghie Miller-Jenkins, 36, of Lincoln, threw tampons and feminine pads from over a balcony railing onto the legislative floor, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

The Patrol had cited Salinas and Miller-Jenkins for disturbing the peace and obstructing a government operation. Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon offered no immediate explanation of his decision.

This video shows troopers’ interactions with some protesters on May 19, 2023, at the Capitol. (Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol)

Miller-Jenkins wrote about her arrest for the progressive blog Seeing Red Nebraska. She said she stood up, told state senators what they were doing was wrong and was “immediately arrested.” She said she spent two hours handcuffed and was in jail until 10:30 p.m.

Back in court soon

The Nebraska State Patrol cited a total of six people during debate on LB 574 on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Lincoln. (Zach Wendling/Nebraska Examiner)

Buras is charged with resisting arrest, criminal trespassing and failure to obey a lawful order. The Patrol said he refused to comply and resisted after trying to keep legislative staff from opening a balcony door when people were told to leave.

Crawford is charged with obstructing a peace officer. The Patrol said she tried to push past another state trooper while troopers were trying to arrest Buras. They say she punched the trooper in the chest as he held her back. Both have pleaded not guilty.



Lee’s and Seevers’ participation in a pretrial diversion program, once completed, could help them sidestep a charge of failure to obey a lawful order.

The Patrol said Lee, who was sitting with opponents of Legislative Bill 574, yelled repeatedly from the balcony at lawmakers and would not leave when ordered to do so.

Seevers, who was sitting with supporters of LB 574, would not leave the other balcony when told to, the Patrol said. The Seward County Independent identified Seevers as the chair of the Seward County Republican Party.

A car crashed into a tree outside the Nebraska State Capitol on May 1. (Courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol)

No charges were filed against a legislative staffer who several witnesses had said shoved someone with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska during the protests. The Patrol said it submitted a report to Condon but issued no citation.

Condon also declined to prosecute a woman who got out of her Lexus SUV at the Capitol on May 1, placed a rock on the gas pedal and aimed the vehicle at the building. The Lexus hit a tree within a few feet of the Capitol. The Patrol declined to release her name, saying the woman was placed into emergency protective custody for her mental health.

