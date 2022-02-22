Watch
GOP leaders pick Iowa governor for State of Union response

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Adel, Iowa. Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on March 1, GOP congressional leaders announced Tuesday. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Kim Reynolds
Posted at 12:20 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 13:20:10-05

WASHINGTON (AP AND KMTV)) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on March 1. GOP congressional leaders made the announcement Tuesday.

Reynolds is being praised by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell as fighting COVID "without forgetting common sense" by protecting Iowans' health and their rights at the same time. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says "disastrous decision-making in Washington" has been offset by real leadership in states across the country, and cited Iowa as an example.

"Governor Reynolds is a phenomenal choice to tell the story of all that can be accomplished at the state level. She led Iowa’s balanced response to the pandemic and fights every day to lower taxes for hard-working Iowans and provide parents more choice in their children’s education," said co-chair of the Republican Governors Association, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts in a statement.

Reynolds is the 43rd governor of Iowa and has served since May of 2017.

