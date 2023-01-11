Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers annual Condition of the State on Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KMTV) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivered the annual Condition of the State address Tuesday night from Des Moines, ahead of her official second-term swearing-in ceremony Friday.

Reynolds pointed out progress, like Iowa's journey to becoming the state with the fourth-lowest income tax rate in the U.S.— 3.9% — and new successes, such as the creation of the MOMS program last year for pregnant mothers to build strong families.

At the core of Reynolds' vision for Iowa is education, to which she revealed a new plan.

"Tonight, I'm announcing a comprehensive education reform package ... that will focus on improving education, for all children," Reynolds said, in the address live-streamed by Iowa PBS. "It starts by making sure that every family can make the choice that this teacher and mother made, to send their child to the school that best fits their needs."

Reynolds emphasized that the children behind the education are the priority, and not the system, cautioning against a public school versus private school mindset.

"Every child is an individual who deserves an education tailored to their unique needs," she continued. "And parents are in the best position to identify the right environment."

"Every parent should have a choice of where to send their child. And that should not be limited to families who can afford it," said Reynolds.

Later in the Condition of the State address, Reynolds discussed Iowa's healthcare, from pregnancy to opioid abuse, in summary calling for a focus on policies that will help Iowans over bureaucracy.

