Gov. Pillen signs permitless concealed carry across Nebraska into law

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Three months and 20 days after its introduction by Senator Tom Brewer, LB 77 is a bill no more.

It was signed into law by Governor Jim Pillen on Tuesday afternoon in Lincoln.

The new law allows for concealed carry of handguns without a permit, making Nebraska the 27th state to get such a law on the books.

It's sometimes referred to as "constitutional carry", which Pillen spoke to.

"Signing this bill upholds the promise I made to voters across the state to protect our Constitutional rights, and our common sense, conservative Nebr-- values that all Nebraskans live by," said Pillen.

Brewer has tried for the last seven years to get the law. It also restricts cities, villages and counties from regulating certain weapons. That can also include knives, not just firearms.

Now that the bill has been signed into law, it'll take effect 90 days after the session ends. That will most likely be in August or September.

