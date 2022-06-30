Gov. Ricketts discusses abortion during press conference on religious freedom

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Governor Pete Ricketts held a press conference with faith leaders to discuss religious freedom on Wednesday.

During the conference, he was asked if he consider a ban on abortion to be an attack on religious freedom.

This was his response:

"The abortion issue, while many people of faith are pro-life, you don't have to be a religious person to believe that it's a child in the womb that need protection. And so I would say the reverse is true. So I don't actually think it's specifically a religious issue. I think it's an issue about protecting the rights of an unborn child," said Ricketts.

Ricketts said he also believes it's not specifically a religious issue because different religions have different beliefs about when life starts.

