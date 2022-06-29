Gov. Ricketts searches to fill vacant Nebraska Legislature Seat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — With Mike Flood’s victory in the special election, Gov. Pete Ricketts is looking for applicants to fill the vacancy in the legislature for District 19.

Those interested can apply from today June 29 until Friday, July at 5 p.m.

The appointee will serve the remainder of the term, which ends in January 2025. District 19 covers Madison County and the southern portion of Pierce County. Interested individuals may complete an application for an executive appointment online at governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req

